Northland 2nd-grader donates dozens of ties to help local job seekers in need

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Barrett Mynatt is only 7 years old, but this second-grader knows all about the power of a good tie.

“Ties are important,” Barrett said.

So when his social studies class at Chapel Hill Elementary in the North Kansas City School District assigned a community service project, Barrett knew just what to do.

“I gave a doughnut to a homeless person,” Barrett said. “And then I realized something we can give is ties, some homeless people need clothes, so now they can get jobs.”

His tutor marvels at the compassionate spark in the second-grader.

“He thought about how he has fed a homeless person, but how that only helped them one day,” said Kristen Sloan. “And with this project, he thought about, ‘If I can help them get a job, that helps them every single day.'”

Barrett donated nearly 100 ties to Clay County Clothes Closet, a Northland charity that provides free clothing to those in need.

“He’s the next generation, we’re in good hands,” said Debbie Butler at the Clothes Closet. “If we have lots of Barretts out there, the community is in good hands for the next generation.”