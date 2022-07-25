KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead in a Northland apartment fire that investigators believe was intentionally set.

According to some witnesses at the scene, they heard a large boom, followed by smoke detectors going off.

Fire crews arrived quickly and began fighting the fire at the three story apartment building at the Vivion Oaks Apartments.

According to fire investigators, the burn pattern from the first floor to the third floor and how quickly the fire spread makes it look like the fire was set on purpose.

A few minor injuries have been reported from the fire so far.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

