Northland family welcomes newborn, mom home with social-distancing surprise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s no secret COVID-19 has forced families to miss milestones like graduations, weddings and even meeting newborns.

But one crew in the Northland had a special surprise for their newest member and her mom. On Tuesday, two dozen friends and family circled the cul-de-sac, honking and blaring “Girls Just Want to have Fun.”

They knew how to make an entrance and welcome a little one into the world in the midst of a pandemic.

“Right now we’d be swamped at the hospital. We’d have 30 Italians swarmed around just trying to hold this baby,” uncle Frank Pisciotta said. “Right now all we can do is look through a window and wave.”

Instead, in separate cars, they’re celebrating the newest member of the Cuda family.

“It’s been pretty brutal. It’s not normal for us. We’re a big family oriented, and we always get together,” uncle Joe Pisciotta said. “It’s different not getting together, but we make it work with Zoom and stuff like this.”

Frank and Joe Pisciotta haven’t seen their sister in more than six weeks. She didn’t want to take any chances with her three little ones at home and another on the way.

In fact, it’s the first time any of them have seen each other since the stay-at-home order.

“Layla’s not the only niece anymore,” Joe said about his first niece.

Their sister gave birth Sunday to a beautiful baby girl.

“She’s beautiful, Anna Marie,” a family member said looking through the window. “Look at her. She’s beautiful!”

Grandparents, uncles and cousins took turns at a safe distance to see her through the window.

“Love you, Franki Jo,” Layla Pisciotta said.

Husband Chuck Cuda helped set up the surprise.

“We’re elated,” the proud father said. “It’s great. No one was able to see the baby in the hospital. My wife never cries. They brought her to tears, so that’s great.”

Although this isn’t how the Frank and Joe pictured the first time meeting their namesake, Franki Jo, it’s a memory this family will never forget.