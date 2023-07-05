KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters investigate a Northland apartment fire after it damaged a dozen units.

Kansas City Firefighters responded to the call at the Wild Oak Apartments near Northeast 79th Street and North Flintlock Road around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A lot of smoke and flames were pouring out of a third story apartment when firefighters arrived, according to the department.

Firefighters spend more than an hour fighting the flames before extinguishing the flames.

The department said while most of the damage is to one apartment and the attic, another 12 apartments suffered water damage.

Emergency crews said a lot of quick-thinking prevented this fire from becoming a tragedy.

“When there’s a system to alert the fellow occupants that’s a big help, that’s why the evacuation was in progress when we got here because they were alerted by the alarm system. It has a monitored alarm system as well as smoke detectors in all of the apartments. They were all working and getting everybody out when we got here, so that’s always a big help,” Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, Kansas City Fire Department, said.

The Battalion Chief said no one was injured in the fire because of the working alarm system.

The Red Cross is now helping the people living in those 12 apartments find other places to stay.