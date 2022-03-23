KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owner of a truck has a $2,800 repair bill after a thief damaged the fuel tank to steal the gas inside.

It happened while the truck’s owner was at work near Interstate 29 and Barry Road on Tuesday afternoon.

“Apparently somebody came in yesterday in broad daylight, punched a hole in his gas tank, stole his gas. It took three minutes from the time he pulled into the slot next to it to the time he left to get a whole tank of gas,” said Amanda Payton, Barry View Building property manager.

Payton said she knew exactly how long the crime took because one of the building’s security cameras caught the entire thing happening.

The video shows someone in an early model Cadillac driving into the parking lot and pulling into the space next to the victim’s pickup.

Someone wearing a red shirt gets out of the car and uses the driver’s door to hide what is happening. The person bends down, pops a hole into the gas tank, slides a container under the truck to catch the gas that is running out of it, and then drives away.

The victim told Payton that he didn’t know anything was wrong until he tried to leave for work Wednesday and his truck wouldn’t start. He attempted to add gas and said the fuel just ran out of the bottom of the truck’s tank.

“Now my tenant’s got a $2,800 bill so far. That’s not including the price to rent a vehicle. The vehicle’s gonna be gone for 10 days. They have to import a gas tank,” Payton said.

The victim’s coworkers said they wanted to get the video out to warn others about the crime. They said to call police if you know of someone who drives a similar car and could be the thief.

“Everywhere you go there is security cameras now. They’ve got Ring Doorbells. Our building has security cameras all the way around it. Everyone’s got cameras now. If you’re doing this kind of stuff, you’ll eventually get caught,” Payton said.

Kansas City Police have said they know of a handful of similar crimes that have happened in the Northland recently, but said it’s nothing compared to the hundreds of catalytic converters that are reported stolen from vehicles every year.

