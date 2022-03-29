KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first of six listening sessions was held Tuesday night in the Northland for people to make their voices heard about what they want in the next Kansas City, Missouri police chief.

KCPD Chief Rick Smith will retire April 22. The Board of Police Commissioners, appointed by Governor Mike Parson, is beginning a nationwide search for the next chief.

Tuesday’s two-hour session was at Northland Neighborhoods, Inc. off NE Chouteau Trafficway.

“I would want a new chief to say, ‘Hey, we’re about 21st century policing, we’re about holding officers accountable,” Pastor Darron Edwards of ‘Getting to the Heart of the Matter’ said.

KCPD officers like Captain Luther Young also attended in uniform.

“We have this new application where you can have police reports that are done online, and so I think we can use that to our advantage as far as accountability goes,” Young said.

The group was divided into tables and tasked with answering questions about the chief position as it relates to community engagement, transparency, and accountability.

Attendees in-person and online also completed surveys. The data from those will be presented to the BOPC for its search.

The Northland Chamber put on the event. It’s part of an effort from the KC Chamber and 15 other organizations, including chambers representing minority groups.

“This is Cameron Lamb, everyday hero, and father of three,” Matthew Moore said, showing FOX4 the shirt he wore with Lamb’s face on it.

Moore of the neighborhood group, ‘It’s Time for Justice,’ wanted to make his voice heard.

“We need somebody from outside with fresh eyes, with a proven track record of making substantial, beneficial changes, mixing it up with the population, and calling bad police officers to count,” Moore said.

Neither KCPD nor the BOPC commented on the event.

Here are the times and locations for the other five sessions:

• Saturday, April 2, 10 am – Noon at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center, 3700 Blue Parkway

• Saturday, April 2, 10 am – Noon at the Evangel Church, 1414 E. 103rd St.

• Wednesday, April 6, 6 pm – 8 pm at the Mattie Rhodes Cultural Center, 1701 Jarboe St. (bilingual)

• Thursday, April 7, 6 pm – 8pm at the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, 2657 Independence Ave. (multilingual)

• Thursday, April 14, 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm at the KC Chamber Board Room, 1st floor of Union Station