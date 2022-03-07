KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A library branch will permanently close its doors Sunday afternoon.

Mid-Continent Public Library’s Boardwalk Branch near North St. Claire Avenue and North Ambassador Drive will be open Sunday until 5 p.m.

After the branch closes, staff members will begin boxing up books and supplies to move into the newly built Green Hills Library Center.

The new branch is located about 2 miles away near Green Hills Road and Northwest Barry Road.

Mid-Continent Public Library said the new branch is expected to open in late summer. A specific date will be announced at a later time.

The new location will have collaboration rooms for the public to use. There are also dedicated areas for children and teenagers.

The new library will have a coffee shop, a culinary center, a demonstration kitchen, and a commercial kitchen available for food-based businesses.

Until the new branch opens, people are invited to use either the Parkville Branch or the Antioch Branch in Gladstone.

