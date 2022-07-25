KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people have supported the North Kansas City Police Department in the week following the shooting death of Officer Daniel Vasquez.
People living in the Northland will have another opportunity to help Vasquez’s family Tuesday.
Northland McDonald’s locations plan to donate 10% of all proceeds to the fund benefiting Vasquez’s family. The donation includes sales all day long.
Participating restaurants include:
- 2200 Vernon Street, North Kansas City
- 4002 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
- 5353 Northwest 64th Street, Kansas City
- 9701 North Ash Avenue, Kansas City
- 9851 Northeast Barry Road, Kansas City
- 6830 Northwest 83rd Terrace, Kansas City
- 150 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City
- 9551 North McGee Street, Kansas City
- 4400 Northeast Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City
- 290 East 69 Highway, Claycomo
- 500 West 92 Highway, Kearney
- 918 South 291 Highway, Liberty
- 6305 North Antioch Road, Gladstone
- 6300 North Oak Trafficway, Gladstone
If you want to make an online donation, Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police established a fund in the fallen officer’s honor.
All of the money donated through the fund will go to Vasquez’s family and help with whatever needs they may have.
You can also make a donation at the register at metro Price Chopper locations. The chain said 100% of those donations will go to help Vasquez’s family.
