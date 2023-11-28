KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland mother is searching for answers nearly six months after her son died from a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 29 in Kansas City.

Myka Milliken said she still doesn’t know who was driving the semitrailer that hit her 16-year-old son Alexander Robinson on 1-29 near N.W. 72nd Street on June 14.

Now, she’s asking anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

“So we have had no luck, no leads, no anything,” Milliken said.

“I’m just wanting the public to help. If you guys know anything, just help me out because now my 16-year-old is gone, and Christmas is coming, and everyone is with their families, and I don’t have one anymore. So the reward is going to go up, but right now it’s at $2,000.”

On the night of June 14, Milliken’s son Alex Robinson was walking near a busy construction zone on 1-29 when a semi hit him. The driver didn’t stop and continued traveling southbound on the interstate.

The impact put Robinson in a coma for six days.

Milliken hoped her son would wake up from his coma, but he never did.

“Honestly, an accident is an accident. If you had stopped, I couldn’t be mad because at least you stopped,” Milliken explained.

“But it’s almost six months and nothing. So right now, I just want justice to be served because I don’t sleep, and I know that I could sleep at night a little bit better knowing that he is behind bars because that’s manslaughter. You killed my son.”

Milliken’s son was with a friend the night of June 14.

She said they decided to walk to another friend’s house, and GPS took them into the I-29 construction zone.

Milliken said the friend who was with Robinson that night told police the semi honked at them before hitting Robinson and driving away.

“It is hard because they can’t match the trailer to the truck. That’s where the standstill is trying to match the trailer number to the truck. That’s all we have is the trailer number,” Milliken explained.

She asks anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to call the Kansas City CrimeStoppers hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

Investigators with the Kansas City Police Department don’t have any new updates about the hit-and-run, but they said it’s an ongoing investigation.

Milliken hopes that offering a reward for information will lead to justice for her son.

“He was always about happiness. He lived each day like it was his last and had fun,” Milliken said. “He was just a kind, considerate young man.”