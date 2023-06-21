KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A knock on the door changed one Northland mother’s life forever. A semi hit her 16-year-old son on southbound Interstate 29 at NW 72nd Street a week ago.

She says when police got to her home and told her there had been an accident, her whole world stopped. She hoped her son would wake up from his coma but he never did.

“We’re definitely best friends.”

As far as mothers and sons go, Myka Milliken and her 16-year-old son, Alex Robinson, couldn’t be closer.

“I remember one time I disciplined him, and he felt bad, and he said, ‘That’s your job, you know that right? You’re supposed to punish me,'” she said.

From selfies in a fast-food line to high school prom photos, theirs is a tight bond.

“He was so full of life. His motto was Live, Laugh, Love, and he stood by it,” she said.

But everything changed one week ago Wednesday night in Kansas City near Zona Rosa. Alex was staying with a friend when they decided to walk to another friend’s house.

“They used GPS, and being sixteen you don’t think, ‘Let’s put it on walking. Let’s change it to backroads. Let’s avoid highways,'” she said.

Their GPS took them on I-29 near NW 72nd Street; the boys followed it. While walking, Milliken said a semi-truck honked at them before hitting her son and driving away. The area where that crash happened is a construction zone.

The NW 72nd Street Bridge is getting replaced, and traffic is down to two lanes in each direction leaving next to no shoulder room on I-29.

“My biggest thing is you honked, and you still kept going. You didn’t even care. No regard for his life whatsoever,” Milliken said.

The impact put Alex, her eldest son, in a six-day coma. His family hoped he’d pull through, “but his brain injury was so traumatic he would have been a vegetable, and that’s one thing I could never,” she said.

He would have celebrated his 17th birthday on Tuesday and had plans to attend college after graduating from Park Hill High School in December.

As a final goodbye, Alex’s family and friends lined a hallway at North Kansas City Hospital for an “Honor Walk,” which saw Alex taken to an operating room to have his organs donated.

Milliken now hopes to one-day meet the boy who received her son’s heart.

“I would love to just lay my head on his chest and hear my son’s heartbeat, because my son had such a big heart,” she said. “Such a kind heart.”

Kansas City’s had some more than 5,000 hit-and-runs in the last two years, according to KCPD. Some of those are solved, but many others aren’t.

The family hopes that if anyone who was driving in the area last Wednesday night saw something, to call the police. Meanwhile, they’re planning a funeral for July 3.

Alex also worked at the Culver’s on NW 64th Street. The store plans to let all employees attend the funeral, and also give 25% of their July 9 sales to his family.