Northland neighborhood comes together for vigil after house fire kills 2 kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two children are dead, and three others are seriously hurt Wednesday after a house fire in Kansas City’s Northland.

Video from a neighbor captured the blaze, which happened around 11 a.m. near near Northwest 72nd Terrace and North Avalon Street.

Now that the flames are out, neighbors held a vigil Wednesday night. Small children and their parents gathered to remember happier times, telling stories about riding bikes and jumping on trampolines. Moments with friends they’ll remember forever.

“We all loved the family, all of the children, and they’re just a key part of our community,” neighbor Jeremiah Davis said.

One of the three injured is the children’s mother, now hospitalized.

“I’ve been in contact with her all day,” neighbor Rachel Willard said. “I know she’s heartbroken. She’s a mess because she lost her baby. She’s done everything she can for her kids. Every day working.”

Police and arson experts are investigating the fire, but they haven’t released any information about the cause yet.

However, neighbors said the family was well-loved, and the children were happy.

“We were telling one of the little boys earlier today, it’s OK to cry. That’s part of the grieving process, so we wanted to come together as a community,” Davis said.

Eleven-year-old Adrianna Achens said one of the victims was her best friend. She was expecting him to come over and play like he does every day. Her grandmother said she wanted to express her grief.

“I miss him very much, and I wish he came to my house like he usually did,” she said.

Neighbors want the family to know when they come home, they’ll do everything they can to help out. They’ve set up a GoFundMe to raise money and support the family.

“That’s really important to get that covered for them so that they can grieve as a family and not have to worry about the money,” Davis said.

“I know she’s going to have a really hard time, and I hope she knows her entire neighborhood is there for her, and I hope it gives her a little bit of comfort,” Willard said of the metro mom.

Police have not released the name or ages of any of the victims. FOX4 is waiting for an update on the surviving victims’ conditions.