KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shots were fired in a Northland neighborhood, and it was caught on camera.

Kansas City police are investigating two shootings. One happened early Sunday morning; another happened late Monday night.

Neighbors are concerned after the gunfire hit a couple of homes.

One neighbor said a bullet hit the side of his home and another bullet hit his front window. He said it pierced through the glass, two walls and finally dropped into their kitchen sink.

Sgt. Jake Becchina with KCPD said both shootings happened near NE 51st Street and NE Barnes Avenue.

A neighbor’s camera captured video that shows a person driving by on a motorcycle, firing at least four shots. Becchina said it happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

A neighbor showed FOX4 the damage, saying one bullet hit the siding on his home and another broke the glass window.

He said bullets pierced the walls of his kitchen and living room.

“Thankfully he was not injured,” Becchina said.

That neighbor put up another camera to protect his neighborhood. In less than 48 hours, he heard more gunshots.

The second shooting reportedly happened Monday night just before 11 p.m.

The neighbor shared the video with FOX4.

You can see a white car slow down. The driver and a person in the back seat pull out guns and fire shots.

“It’s kind of surprising to hear that,” New Neighbor Rachel Harris said. “So, kind of late to back out maybe.”

It’s move-in day for Harris. She now lives a couple doors down from the homes that were hit and said this is a concern.

“It’s a little scary to think about,” Harris said. “I came from Shawnee, and of course everywhere has things like that, but to have it right there in the neighborhood it’s a little scary.”

While Harris was moving in, the neighbor whose home was hit said he’s moving out. He’s lived here for more than a decade and said this neighborhood was always safe.

Meanwhile, police are looking into whether the shootings are connected.

“They do want to look at all possible situations,” Becchina said. “So, they would look at any similarities or connections, but then also be open to the possibility that there could be two separate or unrelated incidents.”

Becchina said neighborhoods that have neighbors who that look out for each other are safer.

“I’m sure people in the neighborhood are concerned about this and we don’t want it to be a repeat occurrence,” Becchina said. “It’s always if anybody heard or saw anything if they could let police know.”

Kansas City police continue to investigate and ask the public for help in retrieving videos, pictures and information.

If you know anything, call the tips hotline at (816) 474-8477. You can remain anonymous.