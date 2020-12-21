Northland pre-K students make cards, gifts for firefighters to honor KCFD captain who died of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s been a tough year, but one group of Northland students decided to take a step to make the holiday season a little brighter.

They wanted to thank Kansas City firefighters who lost three of their own to COVID-19 this year.

Every year, Rebecca Dollins does a community service project with her students at Oakwood Manor Elementary School in the North Kansas City School District. This year her pre-K class voted to honor fallen Kansas City Fire Capt. Bobby Rocha, who died from COVID-19 in November.

“We talked about that Capt. Rocha had passed away, so they wanted to do something to cheer up the firefighters because they knew that they were sad,” said Dollins, who is friend’s with Rocha’s daughter.

The Oakwood Manor students made thank you cards and decorated “kindness rocks” to help fill 50 goodie bags.

Dollins delivered the bags to Station 18, where Rocha worked, and Station 17, where his son works.

“These men and women give their lives and just put it all on the line for this community, and they’re serving us and doing everything that they can,” Dollins said.

It’s been a tough year for the Kansas City Fire Department. Along with losing Rocha, two other KCFD members — Scott Davidson and Billy Birmingham — have also died from the virus.

“To think that somebody put their live on the line and lost it on the job due to COVID-19, it makes you emotional,” Dollins said.

The NKC teacher said her class was more than happy to let first responders know they’re appreciated.