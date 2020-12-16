Northland pub owner beyond frustrated after being shut down for COVID-19 violations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nick & Nino’s Pub recently found itself on a list of bars and restaurants forced to close because of COVID-19 violations.



“Me being shut down and nobody else around me for the same reason , I just don’t feel that’s fair,” Nick & Nino’s Pub owner Nino Sokoli said.

The Kansas City Health Department tells FOX4 the pub was cited for not following mask compliance and crowd capacity guidelines.



“I feel like OK, maybe there’s more than 10 people at the same time in that (game) room. But it’s hard for me to stop it. If they’re friends they’re together, what can I say?” Sokoli said.

Nick & Nino’s is back open, but Sokoli said the health department isn’t allowing people in the game room.



Since the pandemic, the pub makes a bulk of its money on the weekends and from people hanging out in the game room. Now that the game room is shut down, they’re not sure how they’ll stay open.



“All of a sudden it goes from business is booming to us crashing,” waiter, Henry Broja said.

Sokoli says his business looks like this most days — empty seats and tables.



“We do business until close. Our main business is from 9-close and if they’re shutting us down. They might as well say ‘hey we’re going to shut all the bars down, they’re going to support us’” Sokoli said.