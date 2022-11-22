KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a shooting left one person with serious injuries Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. near NE 81 Street and N. Oak Trafficway.

No arrests have been reported at this time.

KCPD said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are on scene looking to speak with any witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474 -8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.