KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland skate center takes steps to protect teenagers after a large fight New Year’s Eve.

Winnwood Skate Center announced a policy change, effective Jan. 1, 2023. It impacts anyone under the age of 18. The skate center now requires all teenagers to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who is over the age of 21.

The skate center said anyone under 18 who shows up without a chaperone will not be allowed inside.

While we understand that this will inconvenience many of our customers, we can assure our patrons that Winnwood Skate Center will provide an outstanding skating experience and the fun will continue for the entire family as we move forward with updates to the facility. Winnwood Skate Center

Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and Kansas City police responded to the skate center, at 4426 NE Winn Rd., around 10 p.m. Saturday night following a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies said instead of a shooting they found a fight involving a number of teenagers spilling out of the stake center and into a nearby parking lot.

Deputies said they saw a teenager involved in the fight reach for his waistband. An officer used a stun gun on the 14-year-old and took him into custody.

Officers said they found a loaded handgun in the teenager’s waistband. They also learned he was accused of using the weapon to rob another teenager and steal his shoes.

Emergency crews checked out the 14-year-old to make sure he wasn’t injured by the stun gun and released him into the custody of a parent.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office said no one was seriously injured in the fight.