Northland Walmart temporarily closed for sanitation and cleaning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Walmart in the Northland is closing Thursday afternoon so it can be deep-cleaned and sanitized, a company spokesperson said.

The location on Boardwalk Avenue, near Interstate 29 and Highway 152 and not far from the Zona Rosa Shopping Center, will not reopen until 7 a.m. Saturday.

A third-party cleaning crew will come in and thoroughly clean and sanitize the building, and then employees will restock and prep the store for reopening, the corporate spokesperson said.

The company would not specifically confirm why the store was closed, but released a statement, saying when the store reopens, employees will go through health screenings and temperature checks. They’ll also be provided with masks and gloves.

Face masks are also required for all customers as part of a Johnson County mask mandate.

Below is Walmart’s full statement:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves. “These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building. “We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.” Walmart

For a broader look into Walmart’s COVID-19 response, you can click here.