KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after officers found a woman’s body inside a house Saturday night.

They were called to a house near Northeast 118 Terrace and North Illinois Avenue, inside the Northland Manufactured Home Community, just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived they found the victim suffering from what looked like a gunshot injury inside the house, where she died.

Police said officers took a suspect into custody.

Detectives are now working to determine what led to the shooting.

The department has not released the names of either the woman killed or the suspect in custody.

