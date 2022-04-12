KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Classes at Northeast Middle School dismissed early after a student was stabbed in a school bathroom Tuesday morning.

In an email to staff members, the Kansas City Public School District said it has communicated early dismissal plans with parents and guardians who have students at the school.

The email said that students who walk to school or rely on private transportation were dismissed at 11 a.m. The district said it also has a plan to provide supervision for students who need to remain at school for the full day.

The email to staff said the district is working closely with KCPD to gather and disseminate information. Its priority is communicating with staff and families.

The district told staff members that it is working with school counselors to make sure additional support is available today for anyone who needs it.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.