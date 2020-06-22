‘Not again’: Kansas City leaders grapple with fallout from weekend gun violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City leaders are speaking out about four shootings in Kansas City overnight Sunday.

“Not again,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

One person died and six others were hurt in the shootings. Both Lucas, and Kansas City 3rd District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson say more can be done to stop the shooting.

Mayor Lucas says Father’s Day has changed for too many families in Kansas City due to gun violence.

“It’s Father’s Day today. How many fathers have lost their lives this year in Kansas City? How many children are growing up without parents?” Lucas asked.

KCPD says a man was killed at 18th & Vine at 1:45 a.m., on Sunday. Another man was also shot there and expected to survive.

A short time later at about 2:30 a.m., police say three people were shot outside the Baccala adult night club at Independence and Van Brunt. Two are expected to survive and one is in serious condition.

People in the neighborhood say it’s common to see people partying outside once the club is closed. People gather on the sidewalk and fill the parking lot of a neighboring business until the early hours of the morning.

“A lot of these incidents have gone off at about 1:30 in the morning, 2 a.m., 1 a.m., last night,” Lucas said. “Nowhere was actually open at that point. Making sure that we have people moving out after the night’s over.”

At 3 a.m., at 39th & Benton, a woman told police she was randomly shot, and police say she is expected to recover.

An hour-and-a-half later at 5:30 a.m. at Linwood and Walrond, a witness told police she saw a man shoot a woman, and police say the victim is in critical condition.

Robinson says the community needs to come together and connect the dots to get people the resources they need.

“It is critically important to say that these aren’t just bodies stacked on top of bodies,” Robinson said. “These are people. These are families. This is a community. We’re all connected together. If one of us has to experience that how are we all coming to terms with how that impacts our own individual lives.”

This is not the first shooting outside Baccala. In November, four people were shot near the parking lot. No arrests were made in the case.