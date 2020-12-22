Not considered frontline health care workers, many local first responders still waiting for vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bill Birmingham Jr. can’t believe first responders aren’t included in the first COVID-19 vaccination group.

“I wonder often times when these decisions are made, why these EMS workers are not at the top of the list,” Birmingham said.

Birmingham’s father, Kansas City Fire Department EMT Billy Birmingham Sr., died from COVID-19 complications in April. Since then, two other members of KCFD have died from the virus. More than 320 have been infected.

“It’s hit our firefighters and our first responders really hard in this area. It’s been important for us,” Local 42 President Tim Dupin said.

Dupin wrote an open letter to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requesting he reclassify firefighters and EMS professionals as frontline health care workers so that they can be moved up to phase 1A in the state’s vaccine availability plan.

First responders are currently grouped in phase 1B with high-risk populations and essential workers.

“Everyone who goes to the hospital for COVID rides in the back of our ambulances with our EMTs, our paramedics and our firefighters,” Dupin said.

Dupin said Local 42 members were surveyed about whether they’d take the COVID-19 vaccine or not. With 300 members responding so far, more than 80% are willing to take the vaccine.

Birmingham Jr. said he knows for many people and first responders, this feels like a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We have the opportunity to do something meaningful and impactful that’s going to save lives, that is going to prevent others from going through it,” Birmingham said.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services tells FOX4 it will be working to vaccinate phase 1A groups throughout the next several weeks. The department said as they get closer to phase 1B groups, they’ll have more information.

The state health department said EMTs working in hospitals settings are included in 1A. DHSS said it is working under guidance provided by the CDC.