KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first Chiefs playoff game of the season is happening Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, but it will be extremely cold.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs on Saturday.

As a 3-seed in the AFC, the Chiefs are the lowest they have been since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback. With an 11-6 record, it’s also the most losses that the Chiefs have suffered since Mahomes has been a starter.

This is the only home playoff game they’re guaranteed, but the Chiefs could have another if the 2-seed Bills suffer a loss in the Wild Card round to the Steelers.

Here is a list of game-time events around the Kansas City metro:

KC LIVE!

KC Live! is hosting a watch party in the heart of Kansas City’s Power & Light District. At KC Live! you can watch the Chiefs take on the Dolphins on the biggest outdoor screen in Kansas City.

The event is free to attend, and you can visit your favorite P&L restaurant’s website to reserve a table for the game.

Watch Party at the TinRoof in Westport:

The Tin Roof in Westport is hosting a Chiefs watch party. The Tin Roof has a list of specialty Chiefs-themed drinks and gameday food you can purchase.

The event will be hosted by DJ Highnoone.

DoubleTap KC

DoubleTap KC is celebrating the first playoff game of the season on Saturday in River Market. They have several deals during game time, including $3 shots when the Chiefs score, $4 Chiefs bombs, $10 pitcher, $15 beer buckets and $8 cheeseburgers and fries.

The Brooksider Sports Bar

The Brooksider Sports Bar will feature the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game on its multiple TV screens. The doors open at 11 a.m.

The Black Box

The Black Box is hosting a Chiefs & Chili event. The event is free and includes one free drink. There will be a big screen, a full bar, and a chili cookoff.

They also have free shots when the Chiefs score a touchdown.

The Brew Top

The Brew Top in Overland Park is hosting a watch party. Seating is first come, first served. The restaurant does not take reservations, so they recommend coming early.

There will be live music from Coldwater immediately after.