‘Nothing is going to stop me’: Business owner still giving back to students after burglary

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown business owner won’t let a recent break-in stop her from giving back to the community.

On Monday, thieves broke into Damaris Glam Boutique, causing $8,000 in damage and losses.

But owner Damaris Hernandez won’t let this destruction stop her plans. She’s gathering supplies to stuff 100 backpacks for free for area students as they head back to school.

“It cannot let me get down,” Hernandez said. “I’m the type of person, I keep moving, regardless of the situation, so I’m super excited about giving back.”

It’s believed the same suspects also burglarized a truck at Raytown Water Company, about a quarter-mile from the boutique.

Although both entities believe it’s the same people based on surveillance video, police haven’t confirmed a connection.

Regardless, Hernandez said her main focus is the kids.

She’s encouraging people to come to her boutique on Blue Ridge Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. She said the backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“I’m a mother myself,” Hernandez said. “I got six kids, so I know anything helps. So I’m pretty sure families out there will be blessed to have supplies, especially during the time that we’re going through right now.”