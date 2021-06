TOPEKA, Kan. — A group of Kansans received a notice about child support being withheld from unemployment benefits. The problem is many of the people who received the notice don’t have an open claim.

The Kansas Department of Labor said the notification only applies to people who have active pandemic unemployment assistance claims.

The department said to disregard the message if you received the notification and don’t have an active PUA claim with the state of Kansas.

Attention Claimants!



KDOL recently sent out K-PUA 4211 Notice of Child Support Withholding to a group of claimants that should not have received it. This notification ONLY applies to PUA claimants who have an active PUA claim. pic.twitter.com/US4hjFXEcz — Kansas Department of Labor (@KansasDOL) June 21, 2021