Now is a great time to check your trees for this destructive pest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – According to the Missouri Department of Conservation the Asian long horned beetle, ALB for short, is an invasive wood-boring insect that can feed on over 20 different species of trees commonly found in Missouri. This beetle has the potential to destroy millions of acres of trees in the United States, decimating both rural forests and urban parks.

Now is the best time to look for signs of damage caused by this destructive beetle. The preferred host is the red maple, but many other trees can undergo attack, including boxelder, buckeye, willow, elm, ash, birch, sycamore, mimosa, mountain ash, golden raintree and most maple species.

Hole bored by ALB

The public can help protect the trees from the effects of the beetle by looking for damage. Take a walk in the evening through your yard or neighborhood, looking for the large, showy beetle and the damage it causes to the trees.

ALB is easy to recognize:

Beetles are 1 to 1 ½ inches long

They have black, shiny bodies with distinct white spots

Antennae are long with black and white stripes

Tree damaged by ALB

Tree signs and symptoms of an ALB infestation include:

Large, round exit holes

Fine wood shavings collecting around the trunk or on branches

Leaves on some branches showing fall colors early

Report suspect beetles and infested trees, including photos, to the Missouri Department of Conservation Forest Health staff at forest.health@mde.mo.gov.