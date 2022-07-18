BASEHOR, Kan. — The NTSB and Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash Monday in Leavenworth County.

The crash was involving an experimental Nieuport 28 airplane was reported around 10 a.m. in the area of 40 Highway and 158th Street, just south of Basehor, Kansas.

Extent of injuries is unknown at this time, according to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

KHP is expected to released additional information in the next couple of hours.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated once more information becomes available both online and on FOX4 News at 4,5 and 6.

