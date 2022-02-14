OLATHE, Kan. — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have started looking into the cause of a deadly plane crash at Johnson County Executive Airport.

The NTSB said its investigators are at the airport and are documenting the crash. Once that is complete they will move the damaged plane to another location to continue the investigation.

According to the NTSB the investigation will likely take about a year before the agency releases the findings.

The plane was flying to New Mexico when it crashed as it was taking off around 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the pilot, Robert Douglas Ming, 51 of Laguna Niguel, California, died in the crash. No one else was on the plane at the time of the crash.