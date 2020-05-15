Number of new coronavirus cases decreasing in 28 states as many push to reopen

The number of new coronavirus cases reported each day is going down in more than half of US states, according to an analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

In all, 28 states have seen a downward trend, including several that took steps toward reopening relatively early, like Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Colorado.

A notable exception is Texas, where case numbers are up between 20% and 30% since the state began lifting stay-home restrictions on May 1. Thursday was particularly grim as the Lone Star State recorded 58 new deaths — the state’s highest one-day increase in coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic began.

In all, seven states are still experiencing upward trends in case numbers, while numbers appear to be holding steady in 15 others.

As of early Friday, more than 1.4 million people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 85,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins.

President Donald Trump on Friday announced what he called “Operation Warp Speed” to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Trump named Moncef Slaoui, former head of the vaccines division at GlaxoSmithKline, and Army Gen. Gustave Perna to lead the effort, which the president said aims to develop a vaccine before the end of the year.

“We think we are going to have a vaccine in the pretty near future,” Trump said, “and if we do, we are going to really be a big step ahead.”

Health experts have said that timelineis highly ambitious because of the lengthy process of researching and testing vaccine candidates.

Parts of New York state to lift restrictions

Meantime, state officials continue to lift stay-at-home restrictions.

Parts of New York state, long the epicenter of the US outbreak, are eligible to begin a phased reopening Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Five regions — Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier — have met the seven criteria required to start phase one of the state’s reopening plan. Some industries like construction and manufacturing will be allowed to resume. Retail will remain limited to curbside or in-store pickup.

Still, the governor urged caution, warning residents, “Phased reopening does not mean the problem has gone away.”

Cuomo extended a stay-at-home order late Thursday for other regions until May 28, unless they meet the seven requirements, like 14-day declines in hospitalizations and death, hospital bed availability, testing capacity and contact tracing.

On Friday, Cuomo said beaches in his state would reopen by Memorial Day weekend, along with beaches in neighboring New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware.

Each state will specific rules, but they’ll be similar, Cuomo said.

In New York’s case, beaches can’t exceed 50% capacity. Picnic areas will be closed and social distancing enforced. Visitors must have masks and wear them when they cannot social distance.

Parts of Louisiana, Maryland, Virginia and Oregon are also set to start lifting some restrictions Friday. By Sunday, 48 states will have partially reopened.

A word of caution: It will take weeks to learn the full health effects of states reopening.