KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Powerball numbers for the estimated $1.2 billion jackpot have been announced Wednesday night.

The numbers are 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.

If someone wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest in Powerball history.

Despite no winners in Monday’s drawing, more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $59.5 million in the Halloween night drawing, according to Powerball Product Group.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.