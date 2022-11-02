KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Powerball numbers for the estimated $1.2 billion jackpot have been announced Wednesday night.
The numbers are 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
If someone wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest in Powerball history.
Despite no winners in Monday’s drawing, more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $59.5 million in the Halloween night drawing, according to Powerball Product Group.
To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
