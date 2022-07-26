KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time to check your tickets to see if you’re America’s next multi-millionaire as the numbers have been drawn for the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot with a cash value of $487.9 million, the nation’s third largest.

A new set of winning numbers was drawn Tuesday at 10 p.m. The winning numbers include…

7-29-60-63-66 and a Mega number of 15.

The chance of winning the grand prize is one in 303 million. You have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball. But even that is one in 12.6 million.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports lottery beneficiaries and retailer commissions. Lottery revenues are allocated differently in each jurisdiction.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.