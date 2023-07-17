KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get your tickets out. Monday night’s numbers for the estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn.

The numbers drawn are white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21.

Top-winning tickets in the Saturday, July 15 drawing included three tickets, sold in Colorado and two in Texas that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. There were also 89 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and red Powerball, according to Powerball.com.

Powerball said the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

The current jackpot, with an estimated cash value of $465.1 million, has been growing since mid-April, meaning it has gone 37 consecutive drawings without a winner.

As it stands, the estimated $900 million jackpot ranks as the third-largest in game history, and as the seventh-largest lottery prize on record in the U.S. In order to climb any higher on either record list, the jackpot would need to at least surpass $1 billion.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.