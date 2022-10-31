KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time to check your tickets as the numbers for Monday night’s estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot have been announced.

This is just the second time the jackpot has reached $1 billion.

The numbers are 13-19-36-39-59-13

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to Powerball Product Group.

Monday’s jackpot has grown to be Powerball’s largest prize so far this year.

Powerball Product Group said despite there being no jackpot winner in last Saturday’s drawing, Powerball players won more than $38 million in lower-tier cash prizes.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

