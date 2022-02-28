KANSAS CITY, Mo. –If you’ve been to KCI Airport recently, you’ve likely experienced a noticeable difference than if you flew in January 2021.

Kansas City’s Aviation Department said it’s because passengers flying out of the airport have skyrocketed over that time.

Nearly 600,000 passengers arrived and departed the airport in January 2022. That’s up more than 93-percent over January 2021, according to numbers released by the Aviation Department Monday. They are the first stats of 2022 from KCI Airport.

Looking at the data, the majority of flights at KCI Airport were operated by Southwest Airlines. American and Delta, the next two airlines combined, did not operate as many flights a day.

The department said air cargo also increased, up 25-percent year-to-year.

The airport hopes the number of passengers using the airport continues to climb with Air Canada restoring nonstop air service to Toronto beginning July 1, 2022.

In 2023, KCI Airport will debut its new single-terminal airport.

