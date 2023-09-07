KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking for work or know someone who is, there are a number of job fairs happenings either in Kansas City or nearby on Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a job fair in Warrensburg for full-time highway maintenance workers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The fair will be at MoDOT’s maintenance facility at 8 NE 375th Road in Warrensburg, click here for more information about benefits and ways to apply online.

Spectrum is looking to hire field technicians and have multiple events around the Kansas City area between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Interested applicants can walk in at any time to these three locations: 6555 Winchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133, 1601 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64127 or 8221 W. 119th Street, Kansas City, MO 66213.

Click here to set up an appointment.

Workforce Partnership is trying to help anyone impacted by Yellow Corporation’s recent bankruptcy where more than 1,000 workers are affected locally. It’s hosting a public event between 1 and 4 p.m. at Johnson County Community College’s Regnier Center, located at 12345 College Boulevard, Overland Park, KS 66210.

Prospective employers include AdventHealth, CommunityAmerica Credit Union, Evergy, Overland Park Police Department, WaterOne, UPS, Titan Technologies, Olathe Public Schools and more. If the layoffs impacted you, you can click here or call (913) 577-5900.