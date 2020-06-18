Nurses protest, saying Research Medical Center puts profits over patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nurses stood in front of Research Medical Center on Wednesday, holding signs that accused the hospital of putting profits over patients and others that read, “Safe staffing saves lives.”

“There have been studies that have been published that do show that patients do get harmed when there are less nurses on the floor,” said Pascaline Muhindura, a critical care registered nurse at Research.

According to the nurses union, they’ve been informed the hospital plans to change its staffing grid on June 28, decreasing the amount of nurses per patient.

In Zoe Schmidt’s medical surgical unit, that will mean she has to care for six patients at a time instead of the union’s recommended four.

“That’s five minutes less with each patient we get to spend educating them on their disease process, or the side effects of their medication, or talking with them about what their specific needs are,” Schmidt said.

Nurses were also wearing Black Lives Matter stickers, many holding signs saying racism is a public health crisis.

The union said HCA is making cuts in 250% more units at Research, an inner-city Level 1 trauma center, than suburban Menorah Medical Center, which HCA also operates.

That doesn’t seem right to Muhindura, who put her own health at risk treating COVID-19 patients who were more adversely affected in the African American community.

“We feel that we should fight for this community because they deserve the same treatment as everyone else in the city,” she said.

HCA released the following statement Wednesday:

“Research Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center staff appropriately, and our staffing reflects our patient volume and needs, including the fact that we are seeing fewer complex cases such as transplants.

“As always, we will continue to provide safe, effective care, by staffing our hospitals in line industry standards and the recommendations of professional nursing organizations.

“While hospitals locally and throughout the country were experiencing significant declines in patient volume and laying off staff, we are proud that we have protected the jobs of our colleagues and, through our pandemic pay program, protected paychecks for caregivers who were not able to work.

“Both hospitals have been providing high quality care in the communities we serve for decades, and have been recognized for their quality and safety by national organizations, such as the Leapfrog Group and the American Heart Association.

“In addition, Research Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center have rich histories of providing access to high-quality healthcare to the underserved and are dedicated to a philosophy of inclusion. We are proud of the care we provide all patients.”