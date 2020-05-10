Oak Grove celebrates seniors with decorated parade, city proclamation amid pandemic

OAK GROVE, Mo. — There was a celebration in the streets for recent graduates of Oak Grove High School.

The parade honored graduating high school students with social distancing rules in mind.

“I just want them to celebrate who they are and everything that’s changed and taken away from them. We didn’t think six months ago it would be this way,” parade organizer and photographer Vera Fish said.

Led by Oak Grove first responders, Fish says it was a community-wide effort to make the students feel special.

Along the parade route, family and friends lined the streets with congratulatory signs and banners. The downtown strip was also decorated. The senior pictures, which Fish took, were displayed downtown and the school’s digital sign.

“I think this will be good enough for most of us. It is a big deal for us to walk, but I think this is just as good,” graduate Timothy Fish said.

Oak Grove Mayor Jeremy Martin also attended. He announced a special proclamation naming March 9th as ‘2020 High School Seniors Day in the city. Each student will be given a copy of the proclamation.

“It’s emotional thing, you just want to give them the world, and we can give them a parade on the day they would have graduated,” Fish said. “We had a tornado back in 2017. That brought us together as a community. Here we are going through a pandemic, and everybody loves our kids. Our community has been amazing supporting Project Grad.”

One hundred and twenty-two of the 149 graduates participated.

The Oak Grove High School graduation is tentatively set for July.