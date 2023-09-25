KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charged a longtime Oak Grove, Missouri, chiropractor in connection to multiple sexual assaults of women and minors.

David B. Clark is charged with first-degree sodomy, three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sodomy.

According to court records, multiple victims traveled to Clark’s clinic, Health+Plus, in Oak Grove for treatments over decades going back to the 1980s.

Some victims attended many appointments over multiple years and suffered abuse, prosecutors say. During their visits he included pelvic and breast examinations under the guise of legitimate medical procedures.

Court documents say many of the victims were from the Amish community and lacked sex education and had little interaction with health providers. For many victims, Clark was their first interaction with medical personnel of any type, and for others, Clark was considered their primary “physician.”

Clark used his self-proclaimed title of Naturopath who offered multiple holistic treatments which the Amish are drawn to, to entice victims from across the country to travel to Health+Plus for appointments, court documents say.

The crimes are believed to have happened between the 1980s up to at least in or about 2021.