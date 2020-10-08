Oak Grove Elementary in KCK temporarily moving to virtual learning following COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government Health Department in Wyandotte County announced Thursday that students at Oak Grove Elementary School in the Turner School District will be temporarily moving to virtual learning.

This comes following multiple positive COVID-19 cases and exposures within the school.

The transition will begin Friday and last through Oct. 19.

The health department said the latest exposures took place on October 5.

Students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, October 20, or 14 days after the most recent known exposure.

According to Dr. Allen Greiner, Chief Medical Officer with the health department, this temporary measure is the best way to curb further COVID-19 cases and potential exposure within the school.

The cases and exposures were identified and investigated through a close collaboration between the school nurse and the UGPHD’s Epidemiology and contact tracing staff.

“Oak Grove and Turner USD 202 have been working very closely with the Wyandotte County Health Department regarding COVID-19 cases and exposures affecting our schools,” said Jason Dandoy, USD 202 Superintendent. “Student safety is our top priority and while unfortunate, we hope this temporary measure will slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

As of Thursday, Wyandotte County has reported 7,342 positive COVID-19 cases since March with 134 deaths.

