Oak Grove Elementary offering free coronavirus testing for Turner district after outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Students, family and staff are encouraged to get a free, drive-thru coronavirus test today, October 12.

The Unified Government initiated the testing after an outbreak in the school. 100 people have been asked to quarantine, and the school has been temporarily closed.

The tests are available for anyone connected to the Turner USD 202. Testing started at 8 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m.

Anyone planning to go take the test should fill out an intake form so workers can get your information quickly and move the line along. Find that form, here.

The Unified Government said the results will be available within a couple of days.

Anyone wanting to take a test not in the district can do that from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wyandotte County health office at 619 Ann Ave.