Oak Grove Elementary reopens in person after COVID-19 outbreak quarantines 100+

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After an outbreak of COVID-19 sent more than 100 students and staff into quarantine, Oak Grove Elementary School is back to in-person learning.

Assistant Superintendent Doug Powers told FOX4 that the school has altered some of its operations to increase safety. Those changes include the following:

While all staff and students wear masks throughout the day, some staff in mobile positions will now utilize mask devices that enhance protection further.

Support services provided for students will be structured differently to limit and reduce opportunities for exposure.

Specials classes will be structured differently and will now be provided in separate and larger Specials classrooms or virtually. This will allow for greater distancing and enable additional cleaning and sanitizing between groups.

The district will still bring saliva-based testing into schools, partnering with Wyandotte County Health Department. Parents would need to provide permission, but this would enable quicker, non-evasive testing, faster results and faster contact tracing.

As of Oct. 12, 11 people had contracted the coronavirus, and more than 100 were potentially exposed. More than 200 families in the Turner School District following the outbreak as officials turned the elementary school into a drive thru testing site.

“We are continuously looking at ways to improve protocols and enhance safety measures further,” Powers said in a statement.

FOX4 is tracking the coronavirus in the Kansas City metro