OAK GROVE, Mo. — Parents in Oak Grove, Missouri are worried.

Last week, three students at the small town’s high school overdosed on fentanyl, and now, they’re in medical care.

Police said they likely ingested the drug while intending to take other illicit drugs, like opioid painkillers. They include one 15-year old and two 16-year old students.

This means four teenagers from Oak Grove have overdosed on fentanyl since August, including one young person who died in the days leading up to the start of the fall semester.

Oak Grove Police Chief Mike Childs believes this flow of dangerous drugs is coming from outside the small town, where 1,900 students attend public schools.

“What it’s doing is — it’s killing the abuser,” Childs lamented. “It’s truly that case of using an illicit drug thinking it’s a good time and the good time turns into tragedy and the tragedy may be that somebody loses their life.”

Police said none of those overdoses happened on school property, but officers are still conducting sweeps of the school using drug dogs to be on the safe side.

Mindy Hampton, Oak Grove Schools superintendent, said she wants to educate students and families about the dangers of dabbling in fentanyl.

“As parents, we encourage you to have conversations in your households with your children about what these Fentanyl pills look like and the dangers they can have with you,” Hampton told FOX4. “These four instances we’ve had at school show one pill can do a lot of damage.’

Hampton said the school district is working on a future community meeting concerning fentanyl awareness. That isn’t to be confused with a routine Monday night Board of Alderman meeting, where fentanyl isn’t on the agenda, but social media users are pushing one another to attend anyway.

