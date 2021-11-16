Oak Grove police investigating hit-and-run crash that left person with serious injuries

OAK GROVE, Mo. — The Oak Grove Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person with serious injuries.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the area of SW 1st Street and SW Robinson Street.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, car parts left behind at the scene suggest that a 2005-2009 black Pontiac G5 or G6 was involved. The driver of the car continued southbound on Broadway.

Police said the suspect car will have extensive damage to the front passenger side. Specifically, the damage will possibly be in the bumper, fender, and wheel well.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Oak Grove Police Department Investigations unit at 816-690-3773 ext. 1109.