OAK GROVE, Mo. — The Oak Grove Police Department is attempting to locate and identify a person that recently stole a zero turn lawn mower.

Police said the mower belongs to the City of Oak Grove and was stolen just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Outer Belt Road and Gillespie Road in Oak Grove.

Police said the suspect was driving an Excursion and ask anyone north of the theft location who has security cameras to check them to see if the suspect vehicle went by.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816) 690-3773.