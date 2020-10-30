Oak Park High School football season canceled due to COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another metro high school’s football season is ending prematurely due to COVID-19.

The North Kansas City School District announced today that the remainder of Oak Park High School’s 2020 season has been canceled.

A spokesperson for the district said that a member of the football program tested positive for COVID-19 and four additional members are presumed to be positive as a result of their exposure.

This is the third school to announce an early end to their football season due to COVID-19 exposures.

Rockhurst canceled the remainder of their season Tuesday and Lee’s Summit North did the same Wednesday.

The North Kansas City School District sent this statement to FOX4:

North Kansas City Schools is committed to providing a safe learning environment with opportunities for student engagement via activities and athletics. We regret to announce the cancellation of the remaining 2020 varsity football season for Oak Park High School.

The district was made aware that a member of the football program tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted and those deemed exposed were asked to stay home for 14 days, per our district protocol.

The district was later made aware that four additional members of the program staying home have now been presumed positive as a result of their exposure.

Out of an abundance of caution, in addition to the varsity cancellation, the freshman football game against Smithville tonight was also cancelled to ensure the well-being of all students.

We are disappointed the Northmen’s football season ends in this manner, but are proud of the teamwork and accomplishments made by the players and coaches.

The safety and well-being of the entire school community and their families is a top priority. North Kansas City Schools has implemented extensive safety protocols throughout the district and is dedicated to protecting the health of those we serve.