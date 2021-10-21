Oak Park Mall cancels trick-or-treat event for second straight year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — For the second straight year, the Oak Park Mall will not host a trick-or-treat event for Halloween.

Unfortunately, we are not hosting a trick-or-treating event again this year. We encourage our littlest shoppers to trick-or-treat safely in their own neighborhoods. Thank you for understanding. pic.twitter.com/7T3rMuKrWJ — Oak Park Mall (@OakParkMall) October 21, 2021

“Unfortunately, we are not hosting a trick-or-treating event again this year. We encourage our littlest shoppers to trick-or-treat safely in their own neighborhoods. Thank you for understanding,” the mall wrote on social media.

The Oak Park Mall did not host the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic saying, “we do not feel we can provide the experience you’ve come to know and love while still following social distancing and other mass gathering guidelines.”

As pharmaceutical companies await the approval of the COVID-19 immunization in children aged 5-11, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year.

He recommended for those eligible to get vaccinated if they are not already for an “”extra degree of protection.”