KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oak Park High School confirms one of its students died several days after taking a pill laced with fentanyl.

The student was sophomore and died Tuesday afternoon, according to an email the school sent to families. It said the student took the pill outside of school Thursday evening, and was unaware it contained a lethal amount of fentanyl.

In the past, police have said one of the things that makes fentanyl so dangerous is that a very small amount of the drug can be deadly.

“Students will have varied reactions to the death of a peer. Any reaction is normal in the grief process,” the high school told parents and guardians.

School continued as normal Wednesday, however the school said it will have additional support staff on hand for students and faculty.

Oak Park High School said parents who notice children having trouble with a friend’s death can reach out to Synergy’s Youth Crisis Hotline at 816-741-8700 or Tri-County Mental Health’s Crisis Line at 888-279-8288.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.