KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ocean Prime will open to guests Tuesday.

Ocean Prime is the second of two concepts from the renowned Cameron Mitchell Restaurants to launch in Kansas City, and It’s the 17th Ocean Prime location.

The restaurant is located on the third floor of the Plaza’s 46 Penn Centre.

The nationally acclaimed Ocean Prime delivers an extraordinary dining experience with stunning settings, an impressive seafood menu and prime cuts of steak, signature cocktails, a Wine Spectator-honored wine list, and truly genuine hospitality.

“We have felt the energy from the neighborhood with the opening of Prime Social, and we are thrilled to give Kansas Citians another Cameron Mitchell dining experience with Ocean Prime Kansas City,” said Cameron Mitchell, Founder and CEO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. “Ocean Prime Kansas City will be an extraordinary dining experience while being unique to Kansas City.”

With an expansive 8,500 square feet of space and offers three private dining rooms and a peninsula bar, Kansas City’s Ocean Prime delivers an extensive menu, including seafood, prime steaks, chops, chicken, and sushi.

The Ocean Prime management team members commissioned local Kansas City artists to create one-of-a-kind works of art to complement the warm and modern décor. The centerpiece sculpture, called ‘KC Realized,’ is by Kansas City native Jake Proffit. It offers a visual depiction of Kansas City’s geological evolution.

Under the direction of Executive Chef Leo Harvey, Jr., Ocean Prime’s from-scratch kitchen will provide both Kansas City locals and visitors alike with a premium dining experience that includes the highest quality ingredients, as well as simple, pure, local, and regional flavors.

“We’ve already felt welcomed by the Kansas City restaurant community,” said Ocean Prime Executive Chef Leo Harvey, Jr. “And, now we’re excited to welcome guests to Ocean Prime. It’s our goal to make all of our guests feel like a VIP no matter the occasion for their visit.”