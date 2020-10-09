Ocean Spray gives TikTok star a cranberry-colored truck after Fleetwood Mac video goes viral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Ocean Spray surprised Nathan Apodaca with a cranberry-colored truck after the success of his viral TikTok video.

Representatives from Ocean Spray and a local Nissan dealership gifted Apodaca at his RV in Idaho on Tuesday.

In the viral video, Apodac sipped juice and lip-synced to Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams” while riding a skateboard, NewsNation Now reports.

“Dear Nathan, Good vibes only! Love, Ocean Spray,” a note on the bright red truck read. The bed of the truck was filled with cases of his favorite drink.

Apodaca said he was happy to “give everybody a chance to smile.”

Since he posted the TikTok video, “Dreams” has had its biggest week ever on streaming services, according to BBC, with over 8 million streams in the past week in the U.S.

It’s inspired thousands of copycat videos on social media, and even a member of Fleetwood Mac got in on the fun. Drummer Mick Fleetwood took a shot at skateboarding while sipping cranberry juice and lip-syncing to his band’s hit, too.