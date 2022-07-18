KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a new requirement in place following the death of a 7-year-old girl after she was pulled from a swimming pool at Oceans of Fun.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company owns the waterpark. It increased the height requirement for Coconut Cove going forward. Anyone under 60-inches tall is now required to wear a life jacket while in the pool, according to the company.

Witnesses said a lifeguard pulled the girl from Coconut Cove around 6:45 p.m. on July 5. Cedar Fair confirmed the 7-year-old died from her injuries a week later.

Cedar Fair closed Coconut Cove for about 10-days following the incident.

The company said it completed an extensive review of the pool’s safety and operating protocols before reopening the popular pool.

The 7-year-old girl’s name has not been publicly released.

