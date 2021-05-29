Oceans of Fun opens for 2021 season, short on lifeguards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a year of closure due to COVID-19, Oceans of Fun is celebrating opening day, despite less than ideal weather.

A brand new ride called the Riptide is making its debut. It features four waterslide where riders can dive onto mats and race their friends to the finish line!

One thing the park needs, though are lifeguards.

“We’re going to hire over 250 this year. They’re going to go through 24 hours worth of paid training. We’re going to pay for their license and they’re going to go do 16 hours of location training,” Matt LaRiccia, Director of Operations, said. “We will take anyone who can meet our swim requirements and wants to be part of our team.”

Oceans of Fun is limiting capacity by requiring reservations online before you come to the park.

